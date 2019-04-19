MBTA investigating after video shows bus driver blow through red light

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is investigating after one of its drivers was caught on video blowing through a red light in Boston on Thursday night.

Kyle Vining shared video on Twitter that showed the bus speeding through an intersection at Ukraine Way near Forest Hills around 6:40 p.m.

Transit authority spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in a statement that management has identified the bus driver in the video and that the incident is being “thoroughly investigated.”

“All MBTA bus operators are trained to be fully prepared with the knowledge and skills necessary to safely operate a bus at all times, Pesaturo said. “If anyone observes activity that is contrary to safe driving standards, the MBTA encourages the public to report it.”

All bus drivers are said to undergo extensive training before hitting the streets. Drivers who are found to have violated safe driving procedures are subject to disciplinary measures.

The video was captured just hours after a 60-year-old East Boston woman was struck and killed by an MBTA bus in Chelsea.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Terribly saddened this morning to read of another pedestrian fatality on Boston streets near ramp to Tobin. Just yesterday, I filmed a bus speeding through an intersection at Ukraine Way near Forest HIlls. https://t.co/nu9omdga7l @BostonGlobe @MBTA @StreetsBoston @02130News pic.twitter.com/gKoqejo3M8 — Kyle Vining (@kylevining86) April 19, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)