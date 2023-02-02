BOSTON (WHDH) - Cold weather has snarled public transit around Boston in the past. As a new wave of extremely cold air gets set to sweep through the region, the MBTA is staffing up.

T Acting General Manager Jeff Gonneville said Thursday that significant shifts in temperature can lead to broken rails as tracks expand and contract around the T’s subway and commuter rail networks. As a result, Gonneville said crews will be stationed around both networks to address issues.

MBTA officials have said they’ve been preparing for winter weather for months. The T is also facing a labor crunch, though. Extra workers will be called in beginning Friday.

The T is planning to store trains in tunnels to protect them from wind chills.

Gonneville said crews will also be going through all T vehicles to make sure the air systems which control doors and brakes are all prepared for the cold.

Gonneville rode the Red Line Thursday alongside Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll. Healey said riders deserve safe transit service even when the weather doesn’t cooperate.

T officials said this week they will be in their control center monitoring for any signs of trouble.

They’ve said they’ll react quickly as issues arise.

