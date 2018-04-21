MBTA opens new Silver Line route in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) - The MBTA has opened its new Silver Line route connecting Chelsea to Boston.

The SL3 line, which opened Saturday morning, adds four stops in Chelsea in addition to the usual stops on the Silver Line.

New Silver Line stations in Chelsea include the following stops:

Chelsea Station (Everett Ave.)

Bellingham Square Station (Arlington + 6th St.)

Box District Station (Gerrish Ave. + Highland St.)

Eastern Ave Station (Eastern + Central Ave.)

The MBTA says the route makes for an easier commute for passengers who typically take the 111, 112, 114, 116, or 117 bus lines, traveling along the same route but in an exclusive lane.

The new stations come equipped with sheltered waiting areas, bike racks, boarding platforms, and customer service and emergency call boxes. Fare is the same as a typical subway fare — $2.25 with a CharlieCard and $2.75 with a CharlieTicket.

The ride from Chelsea to South Station is expected to take about 30 minutes.

On Saturday, MBTA General Manager Luis Ramirez is scheduled to ride the new line and speak with passengers.

For additional information including SL3 schedules, visit the MBTA website here.

