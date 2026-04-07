BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced its service information Monday for this summer’s seven World Cup matches that will be played at Gillette Stadium, and said commuter rail tickets for the games will cost $80.

Roundtrip tickets between South Station and Gillette Stadium, known as Boston Stadium for the event, will be sold exclusively on mticket, and are good for travel on the entire Commuter Rail network on match days, the MBTA said. Fans can only buy tickets if they have a ticket to the match on the same day.

Some commuters said paying thousands of dollars for a game ticket, plus another $80 for public transit is too much.

“I think that’s price gouging, that’s exorbitant,” said one commuter. “It’s usually 10 dollars each way.”

“The game is only 90 minutes, so I dont think that’s justifiable,” said Laurie Simpreus, another commuter.

Last month, France and Brazil played an exhibition game at the stadium. Fans in attendance and Foxboro residents said they dealt with gridlock traffic for hours. The MBTA said added trains and match-only passes are aimed at alleviating that traffic for the summer.

Commuter rail tickets remain the cheapest option, as parking passes for Gillette Stadium start at $175 for the first matches.

Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng encourages fans to use the commuter rail to get to and from the games.

In a statement, Eng said in part, “The MBTA is proud to have the opportunity to enable football fans from near and far to travel the Commonwealth, and we are ready to deliver unprecedented transit services to the seven World Cup matches held at Boston Stadium…Taking the Commuter Rail will be one of the easiest and most affordable ways to get to and from the Stadium.”

“It’s a good way to try to make more money but just look at what it costs to go to a game,” said Bob Henrique, a commuter. “It’s great for tourism, great for everybody, but it will give us some challenges.”

Tickets for the first five matches will go on sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with tickets for the Round 32 and Quarter-Final matches on sale closer to the match dates.

Full ticket details can be found here.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)