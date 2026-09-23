MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medfield Police Chief Michelle Guerette was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into violations of police department policy.

According to officials, an outside investigator will determine the appropriate action following the investigation.

While Chief Guerette is on leave, the department will operate under its existing command structure, the town says.

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