MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes at Medford High School are set to resume Tuesday after a sewage spill forced it to shut down early Monday.

Firefighters were called in the morning to inspect a sewage smell throughout the school.

The building had to be evacuated.

All students and staff were dismissed for the day and after-school activities and sports were either rescheduled or canceled.

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