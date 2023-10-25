A man from Medford was the winner of a $1 million prize, thanks to a discovery by his house cleaner.

Khalil Soussa won big via the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game, according to officials.

Soussa told the state lottery that he bought the winning ticket months ago, but only came across it again thanks to his house cleaner, who found it in a vase and brought it to his attention.

According to lottery officials, Soussa opted for the prize’s cash option and received a payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Tony’s Convenience on Salem Street in Medford will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery’s website, the odds of winning the 15,000,000 Money Maker’s $1 million prize are 1 in 2,268,000.

