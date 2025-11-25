MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Medford has unveiled a plan that would move trash pickup to every other week instead of every week starting in July 2027.

The change is part of the city’s expansion of its composting program. Medford launched free, weekly curbside composting in 2024, and received $200,000 in state grants to grow the program.

Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said the every-other-week pickup plan would reduce waste and save money.

“We are really, actively trying to help our environment,” said Mayor Lungo-Koehn. “We knew that we were paying more than we should be for trash removal, so we wanted to create a contract that suited our financial goals, our sustainability goals.”

While the Medford City Council approved the contract in 2023, City Council President Zac Bears wrote that Lungo-Koehn, “…promised that any potential decision to cut back weekly trash collection would only happen after the City conducted robust public outreach and achieved clear benchmarks. That never happened.”

“A solid waste task force heard concerns from our residents and got feedback,” said Lungo-Koehn.

Several residents and business owners say they are worried about hygiene and costs.

“It’s an issue of hygiene more than anything else, you know, if that trash doesn’t get picked up it’s gonna smell,” said Tripp HIll, a Medford resident. “Let’s find another way then if we can.”

“We pay a lot of money for city services and we should expect basic sanitation levels. We shouldn’t be talking about not picking up our trash for 14 days at a time in a city that already has a rat issue,” said Cheryl Rodriguez, another resident.

Some residents said they are in support of the plan, and are eager to see the city compost more.

“The first thing that’s going on when we say we’re going to reduce collection is to invite everyone to reduce their trash production. You know, trash collection is getting more and more expensive,” said Ellery Klein, who lives in Medford.

Others said they can understand both sides.

“I think composting it is a good thing. They should promote it, you know, it’s better, but the two week thing it’s a little tough,” said Peter Triantafyllos, Part Owner of Alamo Roast Beef and Seafood.

Lungo-Koehn said the city will have more meetings and send out more information as the 2027 start date approaches. She also expressed willingness to adjust that timeline, although she said the city would then have to reexamine how it’s going to afford the cost of weekly trash pickups.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)