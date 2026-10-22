BOSTON (WHDH) - Alex Marcin thinks he has what it takes to be the next voice of Logan Airport.

Boston’s Logan Airport held auditions to be the new voice for announcements throughout the airport, and they have narrowed it down to eight finalists. Airport officials said they are looking for someone distinctly Boston, who brings the vibe of the city to life.

Marcin knows Logan Airport better than most. His family has deep roots next door in East Boston.

“I’ve always taken pride in my family being from East Boston,” Marcin said. “My great grandmother worked in the garment district, my great grandfather was a shoemaker. So they built their life in America in East Boston.”

Marcin doesn’t just talk the talk, he said he knows what it means to be from Boston.

“I think Bostonians are unappologetically themselves,” he said. “We might be a little bit harsh, but we’ll also be the ones that’ll change a tire for you if you break down on the side of the road.”

He’s now asking for your vote to help make his family proud!

“I never thought i’d make it to the finals. it was just kinda on a whim,” he said. “This is the first city that people come to when they come to the state of Massachusetts, so to be able to welcome them with a voice that’s had generation after generation of family here – I just think it’d be cool to connect it all full circle.”

Voting for the eventual winner will take place online starting October 24. The winner will be announced in early November.

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