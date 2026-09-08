BOSTON (WHDH) - Meet Amelia, a new AI hologram that helps travelers get around Boston’s Logan Airport.

The company behind it says Amelia is the first of its kind.

“We believe that a place like airports, specifically like Logan International Airport, is the perfect place for Amelia,” said Proto Hologram Founder, David Nussbaum. “Any traveler can find any location no matter where they are within the airport grounds.”

Amelia is available at nine locations across Logan’s four terminals. She can help travelers in multiple languages navigate the airport and find 400 different points of interest around Boston.

“Amelia’s great because a lot of what’s being asked of her is happening after hours, after work hours, so overnights when people are really hard to find,” Nussbaum said.

The technology is already in use at the Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The company said the AI avatar is perfect for visitors to get information in a stressful environment, such as an airport.

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