BOSTON (WHDH) - Meet Hugo. He’s warm, he’s fluffy, and he’s the latest creation made in part by Boston Dynamics.

The Waltham company is partnering with another company called “Dynamic Creatures” to release the new robot.

Hugo is designed to interact with tourists and theme parks.

He’s a purple, bear-like character with horns. He can walk, wave, dance, and even roll his eyes. The designers say their goal is to create bots that redefine human-robot interaction.

Hugo is the first, but the company says he won’t be the last. They’re looking to create even more companions for use throughout the entertainment industry.

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