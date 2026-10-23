BOSTON (WHDH) - Max German thinks he has what it takes to be the next voice of Logan Airport.

Boston’s Logan Airport held auditions to be the new voice for announcements throughout the airport, and they have narrowed it down to eight finalists. Airport officials said they are looking for someone distinctly Boston, who brings the vibe of the city to life.

German, a 29-year-old law student, was born and raised in Worcester, and has the accent to prove it!

“Everybody always loves to point out I am from Boston, I got the accent, you know, how i speak,” he said.

His accent is strong, but his love of Boston is even stronger. He said he knows what being from the city is all about.

“When I think of Boston, I think kind of rough around the edges, kind of loud, proud,” he said. “We do stuff right here, and we don’t have to appologize for it, and I think that’s what’s you’re communicating. When you hear that accent, that’s what you’re communicating.”

Like many Bostonians, German also has a strong opinion on how he takes his coffee.

“One large coffee. Large hot, one cream, one sugar – coffee that tastes like coffee. Not a milkshake with espresso shot,” he joked.

He said he’s hoping his voice will give travelers passing through Logan Airport a jolt of hometown pride.

“You hear that voice and you can take a breather and you know you’re home, and then you go sit in traffic for an hour!’ he said.

Voting for the eventual winner will take place online starting October 24. The winner will be announced in early November.

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