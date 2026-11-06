TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was arrested Friday at a senior care facility in Florida on a charge of keeping child sexual abuse material in storage units in California, authorities said.

Thomas Markle Sr. was in a wheelchair wearing handcuffs when he was transported by ambulance with federal agents, according to video posted by The Daily Mail, a British tabloid newspaper.

Markle’s arrest followed the seizure of “approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books” that contained suspected child sexual abuse images in storage in the Los Angeles area, said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

Some images appear to depict him with children, according to an FBI affidavit filed in court.

“These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law,” Essayli said.

Phone and email messages seeking comment from his court-appointed attorney were not immediately returned. After his arrest in Polk County, Markle appeared in federal court in Tampa and was released with the condition that he be electronically monitored.

Court hearings will eventually move to California “but likely won’t happen for several weeks at least,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said.

Materials found overseas led to US investigation

Markle’s arrest followed reports by The Sun, another British tabloid, that Meghan’s half brother found a collection of child sexual abuse images while clearing out their father’s home in the Philippines. That discovery led to information about two U.S. storage units in the Los Angeles area, which Markle has rented since 2008.

Essayli told The Associated Press that there’s no evidence of victims in the United States, based on the seized material, but the investigation was ongoing.

Markle was living in the Philippines earlier this year when he suffered a stroke and had his left leg amputated. That forced him to return to the U.S.

The Sun reported that Thomas Markle Jr. found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sex abuse images in boxes at his father’s home in Cebu City. Markle Jr. told The Sun that he reported the images to police in the Philippines and contacted the FBI.

“I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now,” Markle Jr. said. “I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

Meghan has distanced herself from her father

Meghan, an American citizen who starred in the U.S. television drama “Suits,” married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. They have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

She recently said she was “deeply distressed” by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father’s former home. She also revealed that a letter containing “troubling allegations” about him had been sent to police in London in 2019.

“It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” Meghan said of the letter. “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.”

There was no immediate comment from Meghan’s representative on Friday, and Buckingham Palace is not expected to say anything about the arrest.

While Harry is the second son of King Charles III, he and Meghan are not working members of the royal family, meaning they don’t carry out public engagements on behalf of the king. They walked away from royal duties when they moved to California in 2020. After they returned to the U.K. in August, Charles issued a statement saying their status had not changed.

Thomas Markle Sr., a retired television lighting and photography director, has never established a relationship with Meghan’s in-laws. He didn’t attend the wedding after a scandal that emerged when he posed for pictures that were staged by a British tabloid newspaper. Their estrangement has continued ever since.

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This story has been corrected to show Meghan said the letter was sent to police in London in 2019, not 2018.

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