BOSTON (WHDH) - Lionel Messi made history in his World Cup opener last night, scoring a hat trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria.

The 38-year-old Messi now has 16 goals in the World Cup, tying him with Germany’s Miroslav Klose for the most in World Cup history.

Tied for third on that list is France striker Kylian Mbappe, who upped his total to 14 career World Cup goals after a pair yesterday in France’s 3-1 win over Senegal.

Norwegian fans also had plenty to celebrate at Boston Stadium yesterday, with Norway star Erling Haaland scoring twice in his World Cup debut, leading Norway to a 4-1 win over Iraq.

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