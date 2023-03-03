A new batch of winter weather is roaring across New England, bringing high winds and snow to many areas of Massachusetts.

The region’s latest winter storm is causing travel disruptions, particularly in southern New Hampshire, the Merrimack Valley and other parts of northern Massachusetts.

Boston, the South Shore and other areas further south are likely to avoid major accumulating snow. But damaging wind could cause scattered power outages, with gusts between 40 and 50 miles-per-hour in many coastal locations in Massachusetts.

Gusts could creep higher in some spots on Cape Ann, Cape Cod and Nantucket, hitting between 50 and 60 miles-per-hour.

The worst of the storm is forecast to move through the region overnight, lingering into Saturday morning before giving way to sleet and rain in many locations.

Snow may swing back through much of Massachusetts midday Saturday. Higher temperatures at that point, though, may limit additional snow accumulation before winter weather fully pulls away Saturday afternoon.

Overall, the highest snow totals will likely favor northern Massachusetts, where six to nine inches are expected. Communities around Worcester and I-495 in Middlesex County can expect three to six inches, while areas including Boston through southern Worcester County may see one to three inches.

