METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Methuen decided to cancel its contract with Flock.

The city said that Flock does not provide sufficient protection for its data, nor does it allow that data to be controlled at a local level.

Officials said they plan to pursue an alternate system that gives authorities the investigative capabilities they need, while also meeting the city’s standard for privacy and local data control.

In their statement, the city said, in part:

“We believe that officials at all levels of government have a responsibility to keep people safe while maintaining public confidence in how law enforcement uses modern technology.”

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