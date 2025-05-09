BOSTON (WHDH) - Researchers at Mass General Brigham have developed an AI tool that could soon use a picture of your face to help predict diseases.

The tool, called FaceAge, uses a selfie to estimate your biological age. Researchers have found that patients with diseases like cancer often look about five years older than they really are, and those with an older “face age” tend to have worse outcomes.

“We all know that people age at different rates. A person’s chronological age, so based on the date they were born, is not the same as their biological age, which is actually a predictor of their physical health and life expectancy,” said Hugo Aerts, the director of Mass General Brigham’s AI in Medicine program.

“Our study now shows, probably for the first time, that we can really use AI to turn a selfie into a real biomarker source for aging,” he continued.

Researchers hope that with further testing, this technology could be considered for use in clinical settings.

