BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts General Hospital employee was arrested Wednesday after allegedly bringing a rifle into the hospital, according to a Boston police report obtained by 7NEWS.

The report said police responded to the hospital Wednesday night “for a report of a male experiencing a mental breakdown while reportedly carrying a hunting rifle.”

Police continued, saying the man “called 911 and stated that he heard god telling him that, if he did not want to be shot, that he should bring his rifle out and also that police were out to kill him.”

The report said a responding officer who talked to the man on the phone was able to determine from background noise on the call that the man was near a hospital or fire station.

Police soon learned the hospital was Mass General.

Police said a hospital security officer “was able to make contact with the suspect and requested he place the object on the ground; not knowing it was a rifle as it was covered by a shower curtain.

The police report went on to say personnel discovered the man was an employee once he was admitted to the hospital for care.

“It was unknown what the intention of the suspect was in bringing in a high-powered rifle to his workplace,” the report said.

Mass General Hospital responded to the incident in a statement, saying no patients were affected and the facility “remained open and operating normally.”

“We appreciate the quick actions of all involved including our colleagues and the Boston Police Department,” the hospital said.

