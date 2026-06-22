BOSTON (WHDH) - A Middleboro man was arrested and is accused of recording beneath a girl’s skirt at the Xfinity Center.

Brandon Cora, 27, is charged with photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child.

On Friday, around 6:09 p.m., officers at the Xfinity Center were made aware by security that a man was using a cellphone to record beneath a 13-year-old girl’s skirt.

Police say the victim and her family met with Mansfield police on the scene and investigators started gathering evidence, taking statements, and conducting interviews.

Police identified Cora as a suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

Cora is expected to be arraigned in Attleboro Court on Monday.

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