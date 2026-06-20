BOSTON (WHDH) - It was kilts and carry-ons at Logan Airport on Sunday as the Tartan Army departed for Miami, where they’ll continue to support Scotland in the World Cup.

Martyn McSporren said he was among those heading off to Miami “for the second leg of the journey.” The departure comes a day after a disappointing loss to Morocco.

“We weren’t good enough,” said Scott McFarlane. “I don’t care – penalties, no penalties. We weren’t good enough.”

For more than a week, Scotland fans called Boston their home. From Fenway to the Boston Common, they could be seen cheering on their home country.

After a whirlwind visit that took the city by storm, Mayor Michelle Wu signed a letter of intent to make Boston and Glasgow “sister cities,” cementing the bond between both groups of people.

Jimmie Kippen said, “I must say the people of Boston were phenomenal.”

Scotland will take on Brazil this Wednesday – the winner of that game could determine who will advance to the knockout round.

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