Middleboro man accused of stealing truck, striking officer in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Middleboro man accused of stealing a truck from a construction site in South Boston before striking a police officer while trying to get away on Saturday is now facing criminal charges.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle stolen from a Columbia Road construction site arrested Robert Bjorkman, 49, after he allegedly fled to Dorchester, where he hit several parked cars, a police cruiser,, and a Boston police officer before he was placed under arrest.

As a result of the pursuit, two police officers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bjorkman is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on Tuesday on charges including assault to murder, malicious destruction of property, larceny of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene personal injuries, leaving the scene property damage, and resisting arrest.

