Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office taking temperature of employees after 8 test positive

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office will be making thermometers and other personal protective equipment available to their staff after eight employees test positive for the coronavirus.

Seven Middlesex Jail and House of Correction employees and one who works in a position located outside of the facility are will be off duty until they are cleared to return to work by a medical professional after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a release issued by officials.

Related: Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office implementing coronavirus precautions after 2 inmates test positive

In addition to recommending symptomatic staff stay home and consult a medical professional, the sheriff’s office is:

Requiring staff to wear a protective mask for the duration of their shift.

Providing masks to all incarcerated individuals who request one.

Enhancing the cleaning of facilities and availability of cleaning products.

Encouraging individuals inside the facility to continue to follow CDC recommended steps for preventing the spread of the virus. This includes frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

The sheriff’s office moved to indefinitely suspend in-person visits for family and friends, as well as volunteer services, on March 13.

