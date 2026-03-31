FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson came into controversy Tuesday after he posted on social media in support of an NBA player who was released by his team for criticizing the NBA’s support of LGBTQ+ pride.

Henderson posted on X in support of Jayden Ivey after Ivey was waived by the Chicago Bulls for making comments critical of the team, and the NBA for promoting LGBTQ+ pride.

“They proclaim it on the billboards,” Ivey said. “They proclaim it in the streets. Unrighteousness. So, how is it that one can’t speak righteousness.”

The Bulls called Ivey’s religious-based take “conduct detrimental to the team.”

On Tuesday, Henderson posted a Bible verse that read, “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

Henderson has been vocal about his faith, saying on Halloween of last year, “Control what I can control and leave the rest up to God. Whatever opportunities he gives me I’ll be thankful for…”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday he loves Henderson, adding, “He cares deeply about his team, he cares deeply about his faith… I want them to be able to express what they believe in their heart and in their mind, but also want to make sure that they’re educated and we want to be inclusive.”

Vrabel added that it’s a fine line, and that players also represent the team and the organization. Fans are also trying to walk that fine line.

“As a die hard Pats fan I try to keep my, you know, political, spiritual beliefs separate from what the players on the team think and I think other fans should do the same,” said Patriots fan Jackson Thibodeau.

“I think people are entitled to their opinion. Religion is a scary touchpoint for a lot of people and it brings up emotions, and I mean, it’s a tough subject,” said Patriots fan Chris Bowen.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)