MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milford EMT helped deliver a baby who came earlier than expected.

In January, Kayla Alvarez quickly realized she wouldn’t be giving birth in a hospital. She was at home, 38 weeks pregnant, when she went into labor.

“I said, ‘I think you might need to call 911. I think I’m going to have this baby either here or on the way to the hospital,” she said.

Her husband, Prescott Caisey, training to be a firefighter in Worcester at the time, called 911.

Full-time firefighter and part-time EMT Ruben Tores and his partner Kevin Carlucci showed up to take the couple to the hospital.

“I asked them, ‘Which hospital are we going to?’ and Ruben looks up at me and says ‘Memorial’ and we locked eyes and it clicked, and I said, ‘Oh, I know you.’ It was a funny moment right there,” Caisey said.

It turned out that Tores trained Prescott at the fire academy.

“It was one of those perfect moments where, you know, you knowing somebody and helping their spouse out in a difficult time, it’s one of the things you feel good about,” Tores said.

Minutes into the ride, Alvarez gave birth to Mariah — a 6-pound, 11-ounce bundle of joy. Both Alvarez and Caisey said it was comforting knowing they were in good hands.

“She told me afterwards, ‘Ruben was a rock star, he knew what he was doing, and it made me feel more comfortable knowing that you guys knew each other,'” Caisey said.

Now, Caisey is officially a firefighter and a dad of two.

“He’s got experience being a dad already, so it’s nothing to it, as far as being on the job. Always be safe, always come home,” Tores said.

Out of all the babies Tores has delivered in his 21 years as an EMT, Mariah was the first girl he’s delivered.

