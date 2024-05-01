CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two locations in Massachusetts were named to National Trust for Historic Preservation’s 2024 list of America’s 11 most endangered historic places.

Minute Man National Park and Walden Pond in Concord were included in the list, with the group saying both are threatened by climate change and the proposed expansion of the airport at Hanscom Field.

Minute Man National Park, known for its historical impact during the Revolutionary War, commemorates the opening battle of that war. Walden Pond, frequented by many famous American authors, was enshrined in history by transcendentalist Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden; or, Life in the Woods”.

The Trust will be holding an event at The Old Manse in Concord Wednesday to officially unveil the list featuring actor, author, and activist Ashley Judd, State Rep. Simon Cataldo, National Trust for Historic Preservation Deputy General Counsel Betsy Merritt, and CNN Presidential historian and author Douglas Brinkley.

