NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A missing hiker was found dead in Lover’s Leap State Park in Connecticut, authorities said.

The hiker was found Sunday in Lake Lillinonah inside the park after a search by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the New Milford police and other agencies, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a news release.

Other members of the group the man was hiking with said they had last seen him heading down from an overlook in the park late Sunday afternoon, a department spokesperson said.

The hiker’s name was not immediately released. The state medical examiner’s office will determine his cause of death.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)