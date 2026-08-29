CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A building at MIT was evacuated and a graduate student has been hospitalized after they self-reported that they may have synthesized diimethyl mercury in a chemistry lab.

In a statement, MIT confirmed offices across campus have been responding to a reported hazardous materials incident involving a single individual in a chem lab who claimed to have synthesized the compound, which is not authorized as part of their research program.

“Emerging information calls into question whether this compound was in fact synthesized,” the statement read. “We are also able to disclose, with the student’s permission, that while the student remains under medical supervision, their initial blood test result, which was received today, shows no sign of exposure to mercury.”

Building 18 remains closed at least through Sunday as specialized decontamination efforts continue out of an abundance of caution.

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