CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Moderna has announced that its COVID-19 vaccines will remain available at no cost, even after the government ends public health declarations this May.

The Cambridge-based company says people with insurance will still be able to get the vaccine at their doctor’s office or a pharmacy.

People without insurance can get the shot through Moderna’s Patient Assistance Program.

