Mom reunited with daughter at Logan Airport after being separated at border

BOSTON (AP) — A Guatemalan woman seeking asylum has been reunited with her 8-year-old daughter after the two were forcibly separated after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts tweeted Thursday that the daughter, who is not being named, arrived at Boston’s Logan Airport to her awaiting mother, Angelica Rebeca Gonzalez-Garcia, and a crowd of supporters. The girl was separated from her mother for nearly two months.

The ACLU and two other law firms had filed an emergency lawsuit to reunite the family.

Gonzalez-Garcia says the two were apprehended in Arizona in May and separated. Gonzalez-Garcia was released in Colorado and now lives in Massachusetts, but her daughter was sent to a Texas shelter.

President Donald Trump recently ended his administration’s practice of separating families detained at the border.

