FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Visibility was near zero in Foxboro for much of the day Monday morning as a blizzard dumped more than two feet of snow on the area.

7’s Kimberly Bookman was monitoring conditions, where about 26 inches of heavy wet snow left vehicles buried and roads impassable and whipping winds made it difficult for residents to clear it as it fell.

Residents are strongly urged to stay inside and off the roadways while crews work to keep them clear.

