BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 30 people arrested at the ‘straight pride’ parade last weekend are expected in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday.

Protesters gathered along the parade route Saturday, calling the controversial event offensive.

Boston police arrested 36 people and say four officers suffered from injuries.

No additional information was released.

Super Happy Fun America said they organized the parade to “celebrate the diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community.”

