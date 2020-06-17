More than 50 pop-up sites offering free coronavirus testing in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The public can get tested for the coronavirus for free on Wednesday and Thursday at more than 50 pop-up sites across the Bay State.

The testing sites are open to everyone and symptoms are not required to get tested.

Test results will be provided to each participant confidentially but they are encouraged to share those results with their doctors.

Some sites require an appointment.

A full list of testing sites and hours can be found here.

