BOSTON (WHDH) - More than $700 million is up for grabs between the Mega Millions and Powerball.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is up to $345 million, while the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is up to $388 million.

The cash option for the Powerball prize is $280.5 million and the cash option for the Mega Millions prize is $248.7 million.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 26th since the jackpot was last hit June 8, when a $56 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Illinois.

Tuesday’s jackpot is the game’s largest since May 21, when a $515 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be the 30th since the jackpot was last hit June 5, when a $285.6 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Florida.

Wednesday’s jackpot is the game’s largest since January 20, when a $731.1 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Maryland.

“The chance to win hundreds of millions of dollars generates extra excitement for both of these games and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly,” said Michael Sweeney, executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at Mass. Lottery retailers throughout the state. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. in Atlanta.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at Mass. Lottery retailers across the state. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)