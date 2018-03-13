WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - More than a foot of snow has fallen in many areas of Massachusetts as a third March nor’easter powered through.

Flakes began to fall early Tuesday morning, coating the roadways with wet, heavy snow.

Framingham has already seen 23 inches of snow, while Andover received over 12 inches.

Many commuters heeded officials’ warnings to stay off the roads as difficult travel was expected.

Crews pre-treated the streets Monday night and plows could be seen working throughout the day Tuesday. Still, police say they responded to several crashes.

Milford, Leominster and Bolton are just a few places that also saw more than a foot of snow.

Get the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)