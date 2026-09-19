MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother, son, and their dog had an unforgettable encouter Thursday when they saw three humpback whales close up while boating off the coast of Marblehead.

Price Williams was out on his boat with his mother and dog Dash around 11 a.m. with the hope of seeing a whale in the distance. About six miles off the coast, Williams said he could see three humpback whales from afar, but soon the animals decided to swim closer.

“All of a sudden, they just all came – all three of them right at the boat, under the boat, flapping their tails right in front of the bow,” Williams said. “I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

Williams said for the next 90 minutes, the whales continued to circle the boat, spraying water and watching Dash, who was quietly observing them, too.

“It was really cool, it was a cool, kind of, obviously, nature experience,” Williams said. “To be out here with these giant mammals and, you know, just not exactly speaking, but certainly communicating and certainly very aware of each other.”

Williams has been boating with his family for more than 30 years, and he said seeing the sheer size yet gracefulness of the whales that close was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“That’s what made this even so extra special because I know how rare that it was, because that doesn’t happen out here normally,” he said.

His advice to boaters is to not be intrusive when encountering a whale, and think of it as a priviledge to see such a natural beauty.

“Don’t take any days out on the ocean for granted, there’s usually something special out here,” he said.

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