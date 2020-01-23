Mother dog found on side of road pulling crate containing 4 puppies

(WHDH) — A mother dog was found last week on the side of a Georgia road pulling a crate containing her four young puppies, officials said.

The dog stood by and watched as someone stuffed her puppies into a wire crate, tied a blue belt around her collar, and then tied the belt to the crate before ditching the animals on a dirt road, according to McIntosh County Animal Services.

A good Samaritan and his son spotted the dog struggling to pull the crate down the road, rescued the furry family, and brought them to the shelter.

“Thank you to the kind souls who brought them into MCAS. Everyone has since been fed, watered (they were very thirsty), vaccinated, dewormed, bathed, and deflead,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The mamma dog and her puppies were made available for adoption on Thursday.

Anyone with information on who abandoned the animals is asked to contact the shelter at 912-437-4242.

