BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorbike operator sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a garbage truck in Beverly Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the scene on Route 1A southbound found the motorbike operator seriously injured, according to a state police spokesperson.

The motorbike sustained significant damage and part of the garbage truck’s windshield was shattered.

Officials shut down part of Route 1A as crews cleared the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Motorbike being put on tow truck, trash truck behind in the distance also about to be taken away. Scene being cleaned up. @7News pic.twitter.com/d0hJ2GnYaB — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) July 18, 2019

Crash between a trash truck and motorbike. Damage to the windshield of the truck. Bike in pieces on the road. Working on getting details. @7News pic.twitter.com/CoHq0sRTCI — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) July 18, 2019

