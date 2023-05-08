LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist died Monday after a crash in Lawrence, according to police.

Police said the crash happened early Monday evening near the intersection of South Broadway and Dracut Street.

The motorcycle operator was treated on scene, according to police, before being taken to an area hospital where he died.

The driver of a car also involved in the crash remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)