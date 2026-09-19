LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 50-year-old Holden man is dead after a crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle on I-190 in Lancaster on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash in the area of mile marker 17.6 on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. determined the motorcyclist had suffered serious injuries, according to state police. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One of the motor vehicle drivers was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A third driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section, State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and Crime Scene Services Section also responded. The facts and circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

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