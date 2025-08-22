MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Bedford, New Hampshire man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a tractor-trailer in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 344 East Industrial Park Drive around 4 p.m. found a motorcycle that had crashed into a tractor-trailer as it was making right turn onto East Industrial Park Drive, according to Manchester police.

The rider, 58, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)