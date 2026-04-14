BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hurt in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Billerica Tuesday, police said.

Police responded to a report of a car crash involving a motorcyclist on Rogers Street at Faulkner Street at approximately 4:45 p.m.

A neighbor said he saw the motorcycle approaching the stop sign on Faulker Street seconds before hearing the crash.

“I saw a motorcycle go by, it was very loud,” he said. “It sounded like it was revving up.”

Billerica police said the person on the motorcycle was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt.

“It looked serious because the car was completely totaled,” said Hailey Rizzuto, who saw the aftermath of the crash. “I’ve never seen a crash there, so I’m shocked that there was a crash because there was a stop sign. There’s one stop sign and you can see very clearly the main road.”

Police said Rogers Street and Faulkner Street are expected to be closed for several hours while investigators are on scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Billerica Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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