BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s tradition of trucks getting ‘Storrowed’ continued Thursday as a moving truck scrapped the bottom of a bridge on Soldiers Field Road.

The top of the moving truck was ripped off by the collision with the bridge, which authorities said was not damaged in the crash.

The truck’s collision was the first of September’s Allston Christmas, when students move in and out of the city before the start of the school year.

The City of Boston issued a traffic advisory earlier this week, as Boston prepared for students to move into city as local colleges and universities start their fall semesters.

The city reminded drivers that trucks and moving truck were not allowed on Storrow Drive, which has a 10-foot height limit.

