SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash in Lynnfield early Wednesday morning, the Massachusetts State Police announced. The 50-year-old wrong-way driver was also killed.

Kevin Trainor, 30, was killed while responding to a report of a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield at approximately 2:03 a.m. Trainor had been working as a Massachusetts State Police trooper for three years.

Investigators said Trainor, a member of the community action team, had just wrapped up his shift when he responded to the radio call. Police said the crash happened approximately four minutes later.

“In the blink of an eye, those reckless actions stole Kevin from Barbara, his mother, Jessica, his fiancée, and his siblings,” said Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble. “At just 30-years-old, and a trooper of only three years, Kevin epitomized what it means to be a public servant in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

“We lost a hero today,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. “Kevin Trainor was a hero, and he was doing heroic work. Were it not for his actions, there would be a lot of grieving families today.”

“His sacrifice is a solemn reminder of the risks our members face each and every day, and the extraordinary bravery required to wear our uniform,” said Brian Williams, President of the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

The crash shut down part of Route 1 for hours while crews cleaned up the mangled cruiser and Jeep from the scene. It has since been reopened.

The driver of the Jeep involved in the crash was identified as Hernan Marrero, 50, of Roslindale. Detectives from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said they are now reviewing surveillance video to figure out where Marrero got on Route 1 in the first place.

“Nothing will ever repair the pain that we feel today, but we make a solemn promise. We will never forget his service as a decorated Massachusetts State trooper,” Noble said.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said an autopsy should reveal whether the driver who caused the crash was impaired in any way.

The crash is under investigation.

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