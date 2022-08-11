METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The MSPCA at Nevis Farm announced that over 100 goats are up for adoption after being abandoned by their previous owner.

The MSPCA said the goats, an adult mustang and emu, were seized during a Law Enforcement investigation in January at a farm in Dighton. The animals got taken after their owner failed to pay a bond, as ordered by a judge.

“The sheer number of animals [in this case] and significance of their medical needs have stretched all of our space and staff resources to the max, but those challenges are worth it knowing that we are able to find them new loving homes,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell.

The mustang was transferred to a nonprofit animal welfare organization in Maine. However, Jerry the emu is up for adoption.

MSPCA said 29 baby goats have been born over the last six months at Nevis Farm as 12 of the does brought in were pregnant at the time.

“The babies are adorable. We’ve loved taking care of them—and more than anything we’re grateful for the support from our community that enabled us to rescue them from such dangerous living conditions,” said Rachel Diersen, assistant manager, equine and farm animals at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm.

The Nevins Farm team encourages anyone willing to adopt to visit mspca.org/goats.

