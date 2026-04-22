WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews from several communities battled a fast-moving blaze that ripped through a home in Winchendon overnight.

The Ashburnham Fire Department shared images of the fire on Brown Street, which burned a hole through the roof of the structure and left it badly damaged.

There have been no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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