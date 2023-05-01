STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving two tractor-trailers and a car closed all traffic lanes on I-84 in Sturbridge Monday morning, forcing vehicles to be directed through a nearby weigh station, according to officials.

The Massachusetts State Police said the crash caused cargo and debris to spill onto the roadway along with fuel, prompting the shutdown.

Image provided by the Massachusetts State Police

Sharing images of the scene on social media around 10:45 a.m., the MSP Twitter account said traffic was being diverted through a nearby weigh station as cleanup efforts continue.

Authorities said injuries related to the crash appeared to be minor in nature.

Image provided by the Massachusetts State Police

