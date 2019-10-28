Multi-vehicle crash in Quincy leaves 3 hospitalized

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A busy street in Quincy was temporarily closed to traffic following a violent crash Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to a serious three-car pile up in the area of 859 Willard St near the Braintree line around 7:15 p.m, according to a release issued by Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two drivers were transported with minor injuries.

A fourth car was struck with debris.

“It was an incredibly bad accident. It was really, really terrible,” according to Jacqueline Melton who witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

She said crews had to pull the door off one of the cars that was wrapped around a tree in order to free the driver trapped inside.

“I was about to see the Quincy emergency responders extract a gentleman from the car and he was responsive at the time,” Melton said. “It’s really shocking.”

Crews shut down the stretch of road in both directions for about two hours as they investigated the cause of the crash.

Speed may have been a factor, police said.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Granite Street closed in both directions at the Quincy line for serious crash. Seek Alt Routes pic.twitter.com/pLflOI2yGZ — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) October 28, 2019

