BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A shooting at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in southern Idaho on Saturday afternoon left multiple people dead and others injured, police said.

The shooter was among the dead, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said in a news conference.

“We believe the threat to the community is over,” Hicks said. He added that he did not yet know exactly how many were killed or wounded, and officials were still in the process of notifying next of kin. “It was a very chaotic scene.”

Before the news conference, Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke said Sheriff Jack Johnson had told him five people were hurt.

The shooting took place near a busy shopping area in Twin Falls.

Reinke, who is also former prison chief for the Idaho Department of Corrections, said he learned of the incident just before 4 p.m. Multiple agencies responded.

Twin Falls police advised people to avoid the area as they closed roads.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley spokesperson Taylor Marschner said in a statement that the medical center was “working closely with law enforcement and emergency responders as they manage the situation.”

Twin Falls, a city of about 56,000 people, is about 130 miles (205 kilometers) southeast of Boise and about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of the Nevada border.

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