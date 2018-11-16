Multiple tractor trailers collide on the Mass Pike, spilling large amount of onions

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic came to a standstill on the Massachusetts Turnpike early Friday morning after multiple tractor trailers spun out of control.

First responders arriving on the eastbound side of the Pike in Sturbridge just before 3:30 a.m. found several trailers that had collided due to slippery road conditions, according to a post on Sturbridge fire department’s Facebook page.

One of the trailers involved spilled a truck load of onions onto the highway.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

