SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The murder trial of a former teacher accused of killing her boyfriend in 2022 is set to begin

Judy Church, of Salisbury, is accused of poisoning her boyfriend by lacing his drink with chemicals commonly used in antifreeze.

Church was a fourth grade teacher in Middleton at the time.

Police said Church called 911 in November 2022 saying her boyfriend needed an ambulance.

55-year-old Leroy Fowler was rushed to the hospital; he died two days later.

In the days leading up to his death, family members said Fowler had told them he was worried Church was poisoning his drinks.

Pictures police took during a search of the home show a bottle of antifreeze in the kitchen and a cup of liquid next to Fowler’s side of the bed.

Detectives also found 13 videos on Church’s phone showing Fowler in medical distress.

Police interviews show that Church joked about poisoning Fowler.

Church has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)